The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Sanders says rival Warren is ‘capitalist through her bones’

October 12, 2019 8:29 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says 2020 rival Elizabeth Warren is “a capitalist through her bones” while adding: “I’m not.”

Sanders made the comment in an interview for ABC’s “This Week,” highlighting a difference with Warren, who has been rising steadily in the polls, and now shares the leading position with former Vice President Joe Biden. Sanders has been falling well behind both.

“Elizabeth, I think, as you know, has said that she is a capitalist through her bones. I’m not,” he said in the interview airing Sunday.

In 2018, Warren was quoted as saying “I am a capitalist to my bones” during an event held by a New England business organization.

Sanders is trying to regain physical strength after a heart attack more than a week ago.

The Associated Press

