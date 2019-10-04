Listen Live Sports

Saudi positive toward Yemeni rebels’ truce

October 4, 2019 12:07 pm
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it views positively a truce called by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, two weeks after the rebels said they were halting drone and missile attacks against the kingdom.

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said Friday on Twitter that “the truce announced by Yemen is viewed positively by the kingdom.”

In a series of tweets, bin Salman accused Iran of using Yemen “to further its own interests” and said Yemenis should “stand up along with us” against Iran.

The Houthis’ September announcement came a week after they claimed responsibility for a missile-and-drone attack against a key Saudi oil facility. The kingdom blamed Iran for the attack, an accusation Tehran rejects.

The conflict between the rebels and a Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen has killed tens of thousands.

