The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Schiff, ever a prosecutor, draws GOP ire in impeachment

October 18, 2019 5:43 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — There is no Archibald Cox or Ken Starr to be found in President Donald Trump’s impeachment. So it’s up to Adam Schiff.

While those independent prosecutors investigated Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton before Congress launched impeachment proceedings, the ongoing probe of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine was started by lawmakers.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is leading the probe with two other committees at the direction of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Schiff, a former U.S. attorney, compares the three committees who are hearing evidence from witnesses in the Ukraine probe to a grand jury. Despite Republican complaints that the process should be public, he says that they have to gather evidence behind closed doors to ensure the integrity of the process.

