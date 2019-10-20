Listen Live Sports

Schumer calls for federal probe of contaminated baby food

October 20, 2019 2:04 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat is calling on the Food and Drug Administration to examine a report that found dozens of baby food products contaminated with lead and other metals.

Sen. Chuck Schumer says Sunday the FDA must take more action to regulate the baby food industry. A study by Healthy Babies Bright Futures found the presence of heavy metals in 95% of the 168 baby foods that were tested.

The study found 95% of the food tested contained lead, arsenic, mercury or cadmium. It found one in four baby foods that were tested contained all four metals.

The New York senator says consumers “rightfully expect those foods to be undeniably safe, appropriately regulated and nutritiously sustaining.”

He says federal regulators should examine the study and release a public statement of their findings.

