Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Schumer: Democrats will try to overturn tax deduction cap

October 22, 2019 10:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are attempting to repeal an IRS regulation that is designed to keep people from exceeding the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said Democrats will force a vote to overturn the regulation through the Congressional Review Act. He says the vote will be Wednesday.

The vote takes aim at an IRS rule from June that prohibits states from creating charitable funds that taxpayers can contribute to in exchange for a state tax credit. The workaround gave residents in some states a way to get around the limit on so-called SALT deductions.

The 2017 GOP tax overhaul limited the amount of state and local taxes that taxpayers can write off.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eleven soldiers receive first U.S. Army's Expert Soldier Badges

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified