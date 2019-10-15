Listen Live Sports

Sen. Lindsey Graham posts record $3.29M fundraising haul

October 15, 2019 2:48 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham has posted what his campaign says is a record-setting fundraising haul as he seeks a fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

His campaign said Tuesday that Graham’s $3.29 million raised in the third quarter of this year is the most ever raised in a single quarter by any candidate in South Carolina’s history. The previous record was Jim DeMint’s $3.125 million in 2004 for a U.S. Senate seat.

The campaign says the Republican’s total is the most raised in this filing period by any Republican U.S. Senate candidate in the country.

Officials with Graham’s reelection campaign say he also has almost $8.4 million cash on hand.

That’s the third-highest cash-on-hand total for a Republican Senate candidate, after Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and John Cornyn of Texas.

