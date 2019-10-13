Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Separate gun attacks target Afghan government officials

October 13, 2019 2:15 am
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says Taliban insurgents have shot and killed a government official in the capital Kabul.

Mohibullah Sharifzai, the governor’s spokesman, says Sunday gunmen killed Raz Mohammad, Jaghatu district chief of eastern Maidan Wardak province.

He said Mohammad was targeted Saturday in Kabul.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile in northern Parwan province, police chief Mohfoz Walizada says a provincial appeal court’s prosecutor was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Charakar, the capital of the province.

He added that an investigation is ongoing into Saturday’s attack.

In northern Balkh province, a police spokesman, Adil Shah Adil, says a local pro-government cleric was also killed by unidentified gunmen.

No one immediately claimed attacks in Parwan and Balkh, but Taliban are active in both provinces.

