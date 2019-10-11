Listen Live Sports

Sex tapes, scandals in Hungary’s local election campaign

October 11, 2019 5:41 am
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Campaigns in Hungary for upcoming municipal elections have been tainted by candidates’ sex tapes, alleged drug use and other scandals, while the most important contest — for mayor of Budapest — is seen by several pollsters as a statistical dead heat.

Sunday’s vote around the country is also seen as a chance to test cooperation between opposition groups, which in many races are backing a joint candidate to attempt to break the nearly decade-long domination of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party.

Analysts say the scandalous revelations about candidates both from Fidesz and the opposition are provoking the interest of voters long-jaded by the constant glut of corruption scandals.

Hungarians will be choosing over 3,100 mayors and 16,000 councilors nationwide.

