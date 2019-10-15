Listen Live Sports

Sheriff’s office involved in 2 fatal shootings in 24 hours

October 15, 2019 2:50 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into two unrelated shooting deaths involving the same sheriff’s office within 24 hours.

News organizations report two Guilford County sheriff’s deputies were shot Monday during a standoff with a man barricaded in a house in High Point. After the 11-hour standoff, deputies entered the house, exchanged gunfire with the man and shot him dead.

Authorities say deputies had been trying to serve the man with civil papers. The two deputies were hospitalized, but one has since been released.

In the other shooting, deputies were performing a welfare check Tuesday at a home in Jamestown. A department spokesman says when deputies arrived, the man fired at them as he stood outside the home. The deputies fired back and killed him.

