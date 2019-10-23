Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Soldier charged in fatal West Point crash quiet at hearing

October 23, 2019 10:24 am
 
FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — An Army soldier charged in a vehicle rollover that killed a West Point cadet is keeping quiet while commanders weigh whether to send her case to a court-martial.

Staff Sgt. Ladonies Strong declined to make a statement in her defense Wednesday during a preliminary hearing at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The Army has charged Strong with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in the June 6 crash that killed Christopher Morgan of West Orange, New Jersey, while training at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Prosecutors and Strong’s defense attorney called no witnesses during the Article 32 hearing, which is similar to a civilian grand jury.

That means the hearing officer, Maj. Dennis Hernon, will rely on investigative records to make his recommendation on whether Strong should stand trial.

