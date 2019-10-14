Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
South Korean Justice Minister offers to resign over scandal

October 14, 2019 1:19 am
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s justice minister has offered to step down amid an investigation into allegations of financial crimes and academic favors surrounding his family, a scandal that has rocked Seoul’s liberal government and deeply polarized national opinion.

The minister, Cho Kuk, said in a statement Monday that he was offering to resign to reduce President Moon Jae-in’s political burden.

Moon’s office didn’t immediately comment on whether Moon would accept Cho’s offer.

Huge crowds of Cho’s supporters and critics have marched in South Korea’s capital in past weeks, demonstrating how the months-long saga over Cho has deepened the country’s political divide.

