South Korean protesters call for ouster of justice minister

October 9, 2019 2:09 am
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of protesters are rallying in South Korea’s capital for the second consecutive week calling for the ouster of President Moon Jae-in’s hand-picked justice minister, whose family is at the center of an investigation into allegations of financial crimes and academic favors.

The protest near the Seoul’s presidential palace on Wednesday came days after tens of thousands of pro-government supporters occupied streets in front of the state prosecutors’ office to demonstrate their support for the beleaguered minister, Cho Kuk, whose appointment last month deepened the nation’s political divide.

Cho has denied any wrongdoing.

The wrangling over Cho has cut into the popularity of Moon, who also faces pressure over a weakening job market and diplomatic standoffs with Japan and North Korea.

