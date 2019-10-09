Listen Live Sports

Spain’s top court reduces prison time for Basques in brawl

October 9, 2019 8:44 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Supreme Court has reduced the prison sentences of eight people convicted of beating up two police officers and their girlfriends in a bar brawl.

Prosecutors argued at trial that the defendants targeted the off-duty officers in 2016 as part of a campaign to oust Spanish security forces and secure Basque independence.

The Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision and said in a ruling published Wednesday that anti-police, anti-Spain discrimination hadn’t taken place so shouldn’t factor in the length of prison sentences.

The seven men and one woman received terms ranging from 2 to 13 years for the brawl. The Supreme Court reduced them to between 1½ and 9½ years, saying the assault victims suffered physical and psychological damage in the brawl.

The eight can appeal to the Constitutional Court.

