Split GOP tries to unite in Louisiana governor’s race runoff

October 13, 2019 12:28 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican leaders working to oust the Deep South’s only Democratic governor are trying to put their intraparty backbiting behind them ahead of Louisiana’s November runoff.

The GOP hierarchy, both nationally and locally, is seeking to unify support behind businessman Eddie Rispone against Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards in the Nov. 16 election.

They’re hoping supporters of third-place finisher, Republican Ralph Abraham, will shift their backing to Rispone and move past the Rispone-led attack ads that hobbled Abraham’s campaign.

President Donald Trump already tweeted his support for Rispone in the head-to-head matchup, signaling other Republicans should do the same.

Edwards was forced into the runoff election in his ruby red state when he didn’t receive more than 50% of the vote in Saturday’s primary, amid a six-candidate field.

