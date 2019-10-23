Listen Live Sports

Spokesman: Duterte suffering from muscle spasms but can work

October 23, 2019 11:42 pm
 
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A spokesman says a medical checkup showed Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is suffering from painful muscle spasms that prompted him to cut short a trip to Japan.

Spokesman Salvador Panelo says 74-year-old Duterte can work despite his “somewhat impaired physical profile.”

Panelo said Thursday that Duterte was feeling better but was advised by his doctor to rest and take painkillers to relieve him of the discomfort from lower back muscle spasms, which may have been caused or aggravated by an accidental motorcycle fall last week.

Panelo says the doctor ruled out the need for any surgical procedure for the president.

Duterte’s latest health problem went public when he cut short his trip earlier this week to Japan, where he attended Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony.

