Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sri Lanka ruling party candidate stresses security

October 10, 2019 9:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The presidential candidate of Sri Lanka’s governing party says he will put a former army chief in charge of national security if he wins, an apparent move to counter former defense chief and front-runner Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose campaign centers on security following last Easter’s deadly suicide bomb attacks.

Security has become a key issue in the Nov. 17 election after the bombings, which killed more than 260 people.

Sajith Premadasa pledged Thursday to give priority to national security and “eliminate all forms of terrorism.” He said he would appoint Sarath Fonseka, who led the army when it defeated ethnic Tamil rebels, ending a 26-year civil war.

Premadasa’s main rival, Rajapaksa, is the brother of former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen of the Florida Air National Guard return home

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign