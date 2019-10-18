Listen Live Sports

Supreme Court takes up case over quick deportations

October 18, 2019 2:51 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will review a lower court ruling in favor of a man seeking asylum, a case the Trump administration says could further clog the U.S. immigration court system.

The justices said Friday they will hear the administration’s appeal of a ruling by the federal appeals court in San Francisco that blocked the quick deportation of a man from Sri Lanka.

The high court’s decision should come by early summer in the middle of the presidential campaign. It could have major implications for those seeking asylum and administration efforts to speed up deportations for many who enter the U.S. and claim they’ll be harmed if they are sent home.

