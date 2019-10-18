Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Survey: Doubts about 2020 Census higher with minorities

October 18, 2019 10:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A new survey says 84% of Americans definitely or probably plan to answer the questions on the 2020 Census.

But the Pew Research Center survey released Friday also says that around 16% of Americans express some doubts about responding next spring.

The hesitancy in participating in the head count was higher in black, Hispanic and low-income communities — which all have either been either undercounted or considered hard to count in past censuses.

The Pew survey found no differences between Democrats and Republicans regarding awareness and plans to participate.

Advertisement

The 2020 Census will determine how many congressional seats each state gets and guide the allocation of hundreds of billions of dollars of federal funding.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

The survey was conducted online among 6,878 adults, in English and Spanish, last month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska