Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Swiss government bans ‘shredding’ of male chicks

October 23, 2019 5:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Switzerland is banning the practice of “shredding” newly hatched male chicks, citing progress in techniques to determine chicks’ gender in the egg.

The government decided Wednesday that the ban will take effect Jan. 1.

It said that, in recent years, the practice of putting live chicks through a lethal “mechanical procedure” has been used by relatively few hatcheries.

Killing them by using carbon dioxide will still be allowed.

Advertisement

The government said that methods to determine chicks’ gender in the egg are not yet widely available but several companies and universities are working hard to develop a “commercial method.”

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified