Taliban say new intra-Afghan peace talks to be held in China

October 22, 2019 11:22 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say a fresh round of intra-Afghan peace talks is to be held in China next week.

The announcement raises hopes for renewed negotiations, even as violence surges in Afghanistan’s 18-year war.

Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, said Tuesday that the talks are planned for Oct. 28 and 29.

A day earlier, the U.S. State Department said its peace envoy started a fresh round of talks with European, NATO and U.N. allies about ending the war.

Zalmay Khalilzad will later meet with Russian and Chinese representatives “to discuss shared interests in seeing the war in Afghanistan come to an end.”

An earlier round of peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban collapsed in September.

