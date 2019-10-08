Listen Live Sports

Teens share experiences with vaping with Melania Trump

October 8, 2019 3:05 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump will hear directly from teens and young adults about their experiences with electronic cigarettes and vaping.

The White House says she has invited a group from the Truth Initiative to participate in a “listening session” Wednesday. It will be the second time this week that the first lady has highlighted e-cigarettes and vaping among youth.

Mrs. Trump used a speech Monday to call on companies to leave children out of marketing campaigns for e-cigarettes.

Scheduled to join her at Wednesday’s session are Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

The Truth Initiative says it’s the largest nonprofit public health organization dedicated to achieving a culture where all youth and young adults reject tobacco.

