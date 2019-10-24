Listen Live Sports

Texas GOP House speaker won’t face criminal prosecution

October 24, 2019 11:28 am
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A district attorney says Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen won’t face criminal charges for offering House media credentials in exchange for campaign help.

Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne released a statement Thursday calling Bonnen’s actions and statements “repugnant” but said there isn’t enough evidence to warrant criminal prosecution.

Bonnen was facing a state police investigation into allegations of misconduct after the release of a secretly recorded conversation in which he sought help ousting members of his own party in 2020 and used foul language to disparage Democrats.

Bonnen announced on Tuesday he will not run for re-election as speaker or his House seat after a growing number of Republicans called for his resignation.

The scandal has thrown Republicans into disarray at a time when their state dominance is slipping.

