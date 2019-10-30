Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Texas officials testify to lawmakers about mass violence

October 30, 2019 1:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State officials are testifying before a Texas legislative committee that’s evaluating issues related to mass violence.

The Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety is meeting Wednesday in Texas’ capital of Austin. The committee meeting comes after August began and ended with two mass shootings in Texas. The issues the panel is evaluating include the role of digital media and video games.

Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw says law enforcement is concerned about racism and extremists’ use of technology to recruit people.

A shooting on Aug. 3 in the border city of El Paso left 22 people dead. Authorities say the gunman told officers he targeted Mexicans.

Advertisement

On Aug. 31, a gunman killed seven people while driving in the area of Odessa and Midland, firing randomly.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR