Texas woman accused of spraying blood, urine on Capitol art

October 29, 2019 8:41 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A woman is accused of spraying blood and urine on security guards and paintings of governors at the Texas state Capitol.

According to an affidavit, Amber Lynette Green was arrested Monday after spraying a Texas Department of Public Safety corporal and another employee with “an unknown liquid in a bottle.”

Green sprayed the liquid on paintings of governors in the Capitol rotunda before telling the corporal “there was blood and urine in the bottle.” The officer says he could smell urine.

The officer tried to arrest Green, but she ran from the Capitol grounds. Department of Public Safety officers arrested her.

Green was charged with harassment of a public servant, evading arrest and other counts.

She was booked into Travis County Jail. Bail is set at $25,000.

