The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
The Latest: 2 plead not guilty in Giuliani-associate probe

October 17, 2019 3:58 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a hearing for businessmen accused of conspiring with associates of Rudy Giuliani to make illegal campaign contributions (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Two businessmen have pleaded not guilty to conspiring with associates of Rudy Giuliani to make illegal campaign contributions.

David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin made a federal court appearance Thursday afternoon in Manhattan.

They are among four men charged with using straw donors to make illegal contributions to politicians they thought could help their political and business interests.

Two other men charged in the case, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, worked with Rudy Giuliani to try to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Democrat Joe Biden.

Giuliani is President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and a former New York City mayor. He has said he had no knowledge of illegal donations.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

