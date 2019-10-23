Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Appeals court dismissive of Trump tax arguments

October 23, 2019 11:20 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s efforts to block the release of his tax returns to a state grand jury. (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

An appeals court isn’t buying arguments by President Donald Trump’s lawyers that his tax returns can’t be given to a state grand jury.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not immediately rule Wednesday, but all three judges greeted a Trump lawyer’s claims dismissively.

Circuit Judge Robert A. Katzmann ended the hearing by telling attorneys that he believes they’ll be seeing each other soon before the U.S. Supreme Court.

A lower-court judge already rejected Trump’s challenge to a subpoena on his longtime accountant for records since 2011. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. wants them for a criminal probe.

The arguments included a colorful exchange over whether authorities could do anything if the president shot somebody on Fifth Avenue. His attorney, William Consovoy, said nothing could be done.

1:22 a.m.

An appeal panel is poised to hear President Donald Trump’s lawyers argue that New York state investigators should not be permitted to see his tax returns.

The arguments before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are set for Wednesday. They come after a lower-court judge tossed out Trump’s challenge to a subpoena on his longtime accountant for records since 2011.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. wants the records for a criminal probe stemming in part from payments to two women who claim affairs with the president.

Trump’s lawyers say the Constitution prohibits states from subjecting the U.S. president to criminal process while he’s in office.

Vance’s attorneys say no one is above the law.

Both sides agree tax records can’t be turned over until appeals are finished.

