The Latest: Defendant in Giuliani associates probe gets bail

October 16, 2019 5:57 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of a Florida man wanted in a campaign finance case involving associates of Rudy Giuliani (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

A judge has set bail for a Florida man charged in a campaign finance case involving associates of Rudy Giuliani.

David Correia surrendered to federal agents in New York Wednesday morning.

A federal judge has ordered him released on a $250,000 bond.

Correia is accused of conspiring with three other men to make illegal campaign contributions to further their political and business interests.

Two other men charged in the case worked with Rudy Giuliani to try and get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Democrat Joe Biden.

Prosecutors say Correia was involved in a different scheme to get regulatory approval for a recreational marijuana business in Nevada.

Correia’s lawyer, Jeffrey Marcus, told the judge his client had been traveling abroad when the charges became public.

He declined further comment.

11:10 a.m.

A Florida man wanted in a campaign finance case involving associates of Rudy Giuliani is in federal custody.

Federal authorities say they took David Correia into custody Wednesday at Kennedy Airport in New York City.

Correia is named in an indictment with two Giuliani associates arrested last week on charges they made illegal contributions to a congressman and a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump.

Giuliani is Trump’s personal lawyer. He says he had no knowledge of illegal donations.

