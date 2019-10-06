Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Evers issuing 1st Wisconsin pardons in 9 years

October 6, 2019 12:42 pm
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to issue pardons (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is pardoning four people.

It’s the first time a Wisconsin governor has invoked his constitutional power to grant clemency in nearly nine years.

Evers on Monday planned to issue the pardons, the first he’s making as governor after he re-started the Pardons Board in June. Evers’ Republican predecessor Scott Walker never issued a single pardon over his eight years as governor.

The planned Evers pardons were provided to The Associated Press ahead of Monday’s announcement. They are the first since Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle pardoned more than 100 people in his final three months in office in 2010.

Evers was to pardon Eric Pizer, Kevin Sorenson, Mwangi Vasser and Steven Nichols. Evers says all four have paid their debt to society and deserve a second chance.

7:40 a.m.

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is pardoning four people.









