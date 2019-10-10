Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
The Latest: French nominee for EU Commission is rejected

October 10, 2019 8:42 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on the confirmation hearings for the European Commission (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

France’s nominee for the next European Commission has been rejected by EU lawmakers assessing whether she was fit for the job.

Sylvie Goulard, a close ally of French president Emmanuel Macron, had been nominated by incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to a job overseeing Europe’s internal market, industry and defense.

Goulard failed to convince members of the European parliament, who quizzed her about allegations she misused funds and consulted for a U.S. think tank while she served in the EU Parliament.

Goulard is the third candidate to be rejected after lawmakers dismissed a pair of nominees over suspicions of conflict of interest.

___

11:20 a.m.

France’s nominee for the next European Commission says it will be up to the next EU chief to decide whether she needs to step down in case she is indicted in a French investigation into alleged misuse of funds.

Summoned to a second hearing by European lawmakers assessing if she is fit to become the next commissioner in charge of the bloc’s internal market, Goulard said she won’t automatically step down if handed preliminary charges.

Goulard, a close ally of French President Emmanuel Macron, resigned as French defense minister when the investigation was opened two years ago. She said “if I were to be formally put under investigation, I would have a discussion with (Commission) President Ursula von der Leyen.”

The EU’s anti-fraud office also is investigating Goulard.

