Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Greta Thunberg joins climate strike in Denver

October 11, 2019 4:47 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a climate strike rally with Greta Thunberg in Denver: (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says young people must be prepared to keep striking to call for action on climate change — but she’s encouraged by those joining the movement.

Thunberg spoke Friday in Denver, where she said she was overwhelmed by a crowd of several thousand people at a climate strike rally. She said those supporting the cause represent “real hope.”

Advertisement

In contrast, she again scolded leaders for not doing enough and ignoring science. Echoing a line from speech at the United Nations last month, she asked several times of leaders, “How dare they?” Some in the Denver crowd repeated the line.

Thunberg took the stage for less than 10 minutes toward the end of an event that highlighted young activists.

_____

11:05 a.m.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg plans to join a climate strike in Denver on Friday.

The event near the Colorado state Capitol will include a panel of youth activists and end with a “die-in” that organizers say will symbolize those people facing danger and death because of climate change.

Thunberg has staged weekly “Fridays for Future” demonstrations for a year to call for faster action against climate change. She has inspired students around the world to skip classes on Fridays to demonstrate as well.

The 16-year-old sailed to the U.S. in August to promote her climate change campaign. She garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

She’s touring the Americas for several months, concluding with a U.N. climate conference in Chile in December.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|10 Ignite '19 Federal
10|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched