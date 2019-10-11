Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Illinois senator quits committee post amid probe

October 11, 2019 2:40 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on a federal investigation into Illinois state Sen. Martin Sandoval (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

An Illinois state senator has resigned his post as head of the chamber’s Transportation Committee amid a federal investigation into alleged bribery, theft of federal funds and fraud.

Sen. Martin Sandoval submitted a letter to the Senate Friday saying he is stepping down as chairman of that committee.

Sandoval has been under pressure to quit the committee since a Sept. 24 FBI raid on his offices. An unredacted search warrant released Friday by the Senate indicates the U.S. attorney in Springfield sought items related to several politicians, gambling and construction companies, and any “official action taken in exchange for a benefit.”

The Chicago Democrat will relinquish a $10,570 stipend he received as a committee chairman. He’ll continue to receive his $69,460 legislative salary.

The resignation letter did not give a reason for his decision.

___

11:55 a.m.

A search warrant shows that federal authorities who raided offices belonging to state Sen. Martin Sandoval last month were seeking information on ComEd and its parent company Exelon, a Cook County commissioner, a red-light enforcement company and more.

The unredacted search warrant from the U.S. attorney’s office in Springfield was released by the Illinois Senate Friday.

The warrant seeks items related to Cook County Commissioner Jeffrey Tobolski and a staff member; SafeSpeed, which provides red-light enforcement cameras in the Chicago region; Gold Rush Amusements, a video gambling company; asphalt road contractor Michael Vondra and others.

FBI and other agents raided Sandoval’s offices Sept. 24.

Exelon revealed in a federal filing Thursday that it is cooperating. Messages left for Sandoval, Tobolski, SafeSpeed, Gold Rush and Vondra were not immediately returned.

