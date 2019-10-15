Listen Live Sports

...

The Latest: Michigan governor vows to appeal e-cig ruling

October 15, 2019 5:22 pm
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on Michigan’s ban on flavored electronic cigarettes (all times local):

5:21 p.m.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will appeal a judge’s decision to block enforcement of the state’s new ban on flavored electronic cigarettes.

The Democrat issued a statement Tuesday calling the ruling “wrong” and saying it “sets a dangerous precedent” of a court second-guessing the expert judgment of public health officials.

Whitmer last month ordered the issuance of emergency rules after her chief medical executive found that youth vaping is a public health emergency.

Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens ruled Tuesday that vaping shops that sued are likely to prevail on their contention that the rules are procedurally invalid.

Whitmer wants the Michigan Supreme Court to issue a “quick and final” ruling on the dispute.

___

2:40 p.m.

A Michigan judge is blocking the state’s two-week-old ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday. She says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration’s delay in implementing the ban undercut its position that emergency rules were needed.

Stephens also says there is evidence that if flavored vaping products are prohibited, adults will return to using more harmful combustible tobacco products.

The lawsuit was filed by vaping businesses that say they will go out of business due to the ban.

Whitmer has said the ban is necessary to combat an epidemic of teens vaping.

