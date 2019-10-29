Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Police: Man fatally shot by officer had hammer

October 29, 2019 6:29 pm
 
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a motorist by an Evansville, Indiana, police officer (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Police in southwestern Indiana say a man fatally shot by an officer following a traffic accident was carrying a hammer.

Vanderburgh County’s coroner identified the man as 45-year-old Terry W. Chanley of Wadesville.

Evansville Police Capt. Andy Chandler says an officer was asking Chanley questions about the traffic accident and wasn’t getting a response when the shooting occurred Monday night.

Police say the officer saw Chanley make quick movements like he was reaching for something. Chandler says Chanley pointed what the officer believed could be a gun and that is when the officer stepped back, gave orders and eventually fired shots.

Chandler says investigators later found the item was a black handled hammer. Authorities say there is body camera and dash camera video of the incident.

Coroner Steve Lockyear says the investigation into Chanley’s death is in the preliminary stage, adding that an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

