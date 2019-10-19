Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Service canceled for Texas woman shot by police

October 19, 2019 10:59 am
 
1 min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on funeral services for Atatiana Jefferson (all times local):

10 a.m.

A service for a woman shot in her home by a Fort Worth police officer has been canceled.

Saturday’s service for Atatiana Jefferson was to be held at Potters House in Dallas. Church representative Mara Silverio says the service hasn’t been rescheduled.

Advertisement

The news follows a judge’s decision Friday to issue a temporary restraining order sought by Marquis Jefferson, the father of Atatiana Jefferson. The father sought the order to gain control over the funeral arrangements of his daughter from his daughter’s aunt, Bonita Body.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Lee Merritt, Body’s attorney, had said on Facebook that a “celebration of life” would proceed Saturday, but he later tweeted that the funeral had been canceled. Silverio says no events will be held Saturday.

The Rev. Al Sharpton was to deliver remarks at the funeral.

___

1 a.m.

The Rev. Al Sharpton has become a constant of the Black Lives Matter era with his presence in the pulpit after police shootings of African Americans.

On Saturday, the scene will unfold again, as he delivers remarks at the funeral of Atatiana Jefferson. The 28-year-old black woman was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when she was killed by a white Fort Worth, Texas, police officer.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Again, Sharpton is left searching for the words to soothe — and to galvanize.

Sharpton has delivered dozens of eulogies over his long career, including for celebrities. But it’s the police shooting funerals that have taken on the greatest poignancy.

He told The Associated Press that he tries to frame a message that gives some comfort and meaning to the family.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska