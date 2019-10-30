Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Trial postponed in newspaper shooter’s case

October 30, 2019 12:45 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Latest on the second phase of a trial for a man who pleaded guilty this week to killing five people at a Maryland newspaper (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

A judge has postponed a trial to determine whether a man who pleaded guilty this week to killing five people at a Maryland newspaper was legally insane at the time of the shooting.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs made the ruling Wednesday, before jury selection was scheduled to begin in the second phase of the trial of Jarrod Ramos.

Advertisement

Attorneys for Ramos asked for the postponement, after Judge Laura Ripken denied their request to preclude or limit testimony from some experts that prosecutors intend to call.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Prosecutors say the experts will be called to rebut the defense’s contention that Ramos should be found not criminally responsible for the shootings.

It’s unclear when the trial will be rescheduled.

___

1:15 a.m.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin to determine whether a man who has pleaded guilty to killing five people at a Maryland newspaper was legally insane at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors and attorneys for Jarrod Ramos are set to start asking potential jurors questions to seat a jury Wednesday.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Ramos pleaded guilty Monday to all 23 counts, before the first phase of his trial took place.

The charges include first-degree murder of John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman and Rob Hiaasen.

Ramos is maintaining his plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

A judge said last week that a report from the state health department has found Ramos to be legally sane. But Ramos’ lawyers say experts on the defense team have reached a different conclusion.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR