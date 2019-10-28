The Latest: Vietnam gets documents from UK on truck victims

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The Latest on the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck in England (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Vietnam says it has received from British authorities the documents of four of the people found dead in the back of a truck in England last week to help determine whether any of them are Vietnamese.

Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Thanh Son was cited by the VNExpress news website as saying Monday that the documents were handed over to ministry of public security. He said the documents will be used to help identify the victims.

It was not immediately clear what type of documents were sent.

British police initially believed the victims were Chinese, but later acknowledged that details around the bodies found last Wednesday in southeastern England were still evolving. Up to 24 Vietnamese families have since reported missing relatives whom they fear to be among the dead.

___

2:35 p.m.

China says it hopes the U.K. can quickly identify the 39 people who were found dead in the back of a sealed truck in southeastern England.

Police initially believed the victims were Chinese, but dozens of Vietnamese families have since reported missing relatives whom they suspect to be among the dead.

China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong called on the international community Monday to work together against illegal immigration.

Chen said the case “needs to be jointly dealt with and properly resolved by all parties concerned so that we can prevent a tragedy like this from repeating in the future.”

British authorities charged the 25-year-old truck driver with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. He is expected in court Monday.

