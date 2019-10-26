Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Thousands celebrate the 30th Johannesburg Pride parade

October 26, 2019 12:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Thousands of revelers packed the streets on Saturday to celebrate the 30th annual Johannesburg Pride parade in South Africa’s economic capital.

They marched through the Sandton business district, dancing and singing. “We exist,” one sign said. “It’s not a phase,” a T-shirt read.

South Africa was the first African country, and the fifth in the world, to legalize same-sex marriage and allow adoption by same-sex couples. The country’s constitution specifically protects the rights of LGBT people.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|25 ASBO Annual Conference and Expo
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal