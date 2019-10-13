To save rural hospitals, Georgia requires classes for CEOs

ATLANTA (AP) — Alarmed by a rash of recent hospital closings, Georgia lawmakers are requiring rural hospital executives to receive training on subjects including financial management and strategic planning.

Nearly all of the scores of rural hospitals in the state must ensure their board members, CEOs and chief financial officers complete at least eight hours of classes by the end of 2020 or risk fines and the loss of a tax credit.

The requirement included in legislation last year aims to improve their decision making. Health care experts say they are not aware of any other state that requires training solely for rural hospital officials.

Many rural hospitals in the U.S. are struggling amid changes to health care markets.

More than 100 rural hospitals have closed since 2010 — seven in Georgia.

