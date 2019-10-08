Listen Live Sports

Trout found in Adirondack lake once soured by acid rain

October 8, 2019 3:03 am
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Brook trout have been discovered in a high-elevation Adirondack Mountain lake for the first time since the lake was declared fishless due to acid rain 32 years ago.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says the breeding population of trout in Lake Colden in the High Peaks Wilderness demonstrates the effectiveness of clean air regulations enacted since the 1980s.

Acid rain results when sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides from fossil fuel combustion mix with moisture in the air to produce sulfuric and nitric acid. In the 1960s, scientists determined it was causing tree die-offs in higher elevations of the Catskills and Adirondacks and had made many lakes and streams too acidic to support fish.

Ongoing sampling has shown improving water quality since air pollution emissions have been reduced.

