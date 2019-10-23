Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trudeau: Climate and pipeline are priorities after election

October 23, 2019 2:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TORONTO (AP) — A newly reelected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians want him to fight climate change but that building an oil pipeline his government bought remains a priority.

While Trudeau’s Liberal Party took the most seats in Parliament in Monday’s elections, it lost its majority and will have to rely on opposition parties to get legislation passed. Trudeau ruled out a formal or informal coalition with the other parties, meaning he will move forward on an issue by issue basis.

Trudeau said at a news conference Wednesday that he wants to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from Alberta’s oil sands to the Pacific Coast quickly. Environmental opposition and court challenges have stalled construction.

Alberta is increasingly angry over Trudeau’s inability to get it built.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon