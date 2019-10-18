Trudeau could lose power in Canada’s election Monday

TORONTO (AP) — Ian Bremmer remembers the first time he met Justin Trudeau, at the annual gathering of elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

Bremmer, a prominent foreign policy expert, said Canada’s party at the world economic forum is usually “the sleepiest thing you could do.” It is typically held at a second-tier hotel, and if you go, it’s because you’re on the way someplace else. But in early 2016, Canada’s new leader, tall and trim, the son of the liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrived.

“It was insane. Everyone wanted to be there. He was the superstar on the global stage that year,” said Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group.

Polls show Trudeau could lose to his Conservative Party rival in national elections on Monday.

