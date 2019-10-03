Listen Live Sports

Trudeau’s main political rival has American citizenship

October 3, 2019 5:59 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s main political rival in elections this month holds dual Canadian-U.S. citizenship, but a spokesman for Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer said Thursday that he recently embarked on the process of renouncing his American citizenship.

Scheer and the Conservative party have criticized previous party leaders for holding dual citizenship in the past.

Scheer spokesman Cory Hann said Scheer filed paperwork with the U.S. government in August saying he was renouncing his citizenship and is currently awaiting confirmation from the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa.

Hann said Scheer and his sisters received U.S. passports as children but Scheer has not renewed his as an adult. Hann said one of Scheer’s parents was born in the U.S. and immigrated to Canada. The Globe and Mail first reported the news.

In 2005, Scheer criticized Canada’s then governor general, Michaelle Jean, for having dual Canadian-French citizenship.

“He was hypocritical in his attack on Michaelle Jean and it is good that it is now exposed,” said Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto.

But Wiseman said he didn’t think Scheer’s dual citizenship will have much effect on public opinion, noting many Canadians have dual citizenship.

Scheer also said Thursday that he is opposes abortion but would not reopen debate on Canada’s law allowing abortions. He had dodged the question after being grilled by Trudeau at a debate Wednesday night ahead of the Oct. 21 parliamentary elections.

This story has been corrected to show that the spokesman’s last name is Hann.

