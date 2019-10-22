Listen Live Sports

Trump donor to plead guilty to hiding work as foreign agent

October 22, 2019 4:26 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A prolific political fundraiser who donated large sums to President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee is expected to plead guilty to federal criminal charges.

The Justice Department says Imaad Zuberi will admit in federal court in Los Angeles that he falsified records to conceal his work as a foreign agent while lobbying high-level U.S. government officials.

He’s also charged with tax evasion and making nearly $1 million in illegal campaign contributions.

Zuberi did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

