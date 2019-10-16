Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Trump hosts Italy’s President Mattarella at the White House

October 16, 2019 11:22 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has welcomed Italian President Sergio Mattarella to the White House for talks.

The leaders are expected to discuss trade, digital taxes and countering Chinese trade practices they consider unfair during meetings Wednesday.

White House officials declined to say whether Trump and Mattarella will discuss Turkey.

Vice President Mike Pence is set to depart later Wednesday for Turkey to try to negotiate a cease-fire after Turkey began attacking Kurdish fighters and civilians in Syria. Turkey launched the military operation after Trump announced he was moving U.S. troops out of harm’s way.

Mattarella is to participate in a joint news conference with Trump, and later join Trump at a reception celebrating Italian Americans.

