The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Trump: Kevin McAleenan out at Homeland Security

October 11, 2019 8:02 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Kevin McAleenan is out as the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and says he will be announcing a new acting secretary in the next week.

Trump says on Twitter that McAleenan has done an outstanding job and border crossings are down.

But the president says McAleenan wants to “spend more time with his family and go to the private sector.’

Trump says he has “Many wonderful candidates” to fill the position.

