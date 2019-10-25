Trump Organization says it may sell Washington DC hotel amid criticism it is being used to profit off presidency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s company is exploring the sale of its Washington hotel, which has been at the center of three years’ of ethics complaints and lawsuits accusing him of trying to profit off the presidency.

The Trump Organization said in a statement Friday that it will consider offers to buy it out of a 100-year lease of the building partly because “people are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel.”

The Trump International Hotel has been a magnet for lobbyists and diplomats looking to curry favor with the Trump administration.

In Trump’s latest financial disclosure, the opulent hotel built from the Old Post Office building just steps from the White House generated nearly $41 million, up less than half a million from last year.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.