Trump says Poland joining visa waiver program

October 4, 2019 12:10 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has formally nominated Poland for entry into the visa waiver program.

President Donald Trump made the announcement as he departed the White House on Friday. The program allows pre-approved travelers from participating countries to visit the U.S. for up to 90 days without obtaining a non-immigrant visitor visa.

The White House calls the move an “important step in continuing to increase economic, security, cultural, and people-to-people connections between our two nations.”

Poland has been pushing to be included in the program for years, and Trump administration officials had made clear the decision was expected.

Trump said during the United Nations General Assembly last week that details of the program would be worked out “over the next couple of months.”

