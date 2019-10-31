Listen Live Sports

Trump says US, China seek new site to sign trade agreement

October 31, 2019 10:57 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. and China are working to secure a new site to sign “phase one” of their trade agreement and the location will be announced soon.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) had been expected to sign the document at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile in mid-November. But Chile announced Wednesday that it was canceling the event due to ongoing mass demonstrations.

Negotiators have been working out details of the modest trade deal that sidesteps some of the biggest issues dividing the countries.

Trump nonetheless claims in a tweet that the agreement represents “about 60% of total deal.”

The White House says Trump called Chile’s president Wednesday to express support for the country and for the decision to cancel the summit.

