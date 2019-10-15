Listen Live Sports

Trump tweets support for Kentucky governor in election

October 15, 2019 1:55 pm
 
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted his support for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a steadfast Trump supporter who faces a tough reelection fight in Kentucky.

Trump points to Bevin’s support for gun rights and says the governor is “strong on crime and the border.” Trump says Bevin has done a “wonderful job” and has his “complete and total endorsement.”

The tweet comes three weeks before the Nov. 5 election showdown between Bevin and his challenger, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Trump easily carried Kentucky in winning the presidency and remains a force in the state.

Bevin is hoping for a presidential visit late in the campaign.

Trump made a last-minute pitch for Bevin in the May primary. Despite the president’s support, Bevin barely topped 50% of the GOP vote against three challengers.

