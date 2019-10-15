Listen Live Sports

Trump vetoes resolution to block his use of emergency powers

October 15, 2019 10:47 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has vetoed legislation that attempted to overturn his use of emergency powers to raid military base projects to pay for his long-promised border fence.

Trump killed a similar measure in March. He says in his veto message Tuesday that the situation on the nation’s southern border with Mexico remains a national emergency and “our Armed Forces are still needed to help confront it.”

Congress is unlikely to have the votes to override the veto. In all, 127 military construction projects totaling $3.6 billion will lose funding.

Democrats contended that Trump trampled Congress’ power of the purse and chose the wall over the needs of the military.

Trump says the legislation would have impaired the government’s capacity to curb human trafficking and smuggling.

